iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. 1,213,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,276. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.