iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 191.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,218,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $115.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

