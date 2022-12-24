iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,899 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599,046 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $49.97 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
