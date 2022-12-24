iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,899 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599,046 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $49.97 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

