iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $167.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.41.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,699 shares of company stock worth $2,172,068 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

