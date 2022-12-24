Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December 24th (AAMC, AAU, AGLE, CDTX, CIDM, DBVT, GBR, LEDS, LFVN, MHLD)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, December 24th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

