Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54.

