Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Holdings Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.1% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $90,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

