Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $45,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 481,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $292.09 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.15.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.