Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 901 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

