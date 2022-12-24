Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

