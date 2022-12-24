Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 153.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3,416.7% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 155,322 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE opened at $63.38 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

