Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 77 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 321.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,958 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 42.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Netflix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $294.97 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

