Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 8,763.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $189.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

