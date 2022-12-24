Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $141.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -286.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.