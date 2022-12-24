Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 42,015 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $71,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

About Paramount Global



Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

