Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $308.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $308.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.00.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE INSP opened at $257.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.70 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $272.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $170,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock worth $8,382,391 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 131.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,894,000 after buying an additional 42,571 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $15,823,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.