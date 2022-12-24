Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Insperity worth $23,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $13,112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 70.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 34.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $114.94 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $1,169,441.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $1,169,441.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

