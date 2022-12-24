Insider Selling: Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX) Director Sells 2,200,000 Shares of Stock

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard sold 2,200,000 shares of Pelangio Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,910,514 shares in the company, valued at C$117,315.42.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of CVE PX traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.03. 2,200,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pelangio Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

