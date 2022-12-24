Insider Selling: Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX) Director Sells 2,200,000 Shares of Stock

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard sold 2,200,000 shares of Pelangio Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,910,514 shares in the company, valued at C$117,315.42.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Down 14.3 %
Shares of CVE PX traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.03. 2,200,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pelangio Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
