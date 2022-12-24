Insider Buying: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Purchases $14,280.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) Director Clay Thorp bought 14,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,132.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

