Insider Buying: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Purchases $14,280.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) Director Clay Thorp bought 14,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,132.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
Featured Articles
