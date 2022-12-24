Insider Buying: AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Director Acquires $17,950.00 in Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) Director Kyle Michael Wool purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $17,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,783.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kyle Michael Wool also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Kyle Michael Wool purchased 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $18,450.00.

AIkido Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AIKI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AIkido Pharma by 630.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 74,824 shares during the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

