Innova Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Innova Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $602,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. 4,823,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,110. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

