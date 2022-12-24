Innova Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Innova Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. 3,963,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

