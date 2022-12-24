InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.17.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in InMode in the second quarter worth $34,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InMode by 319.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth $21,396,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth $20,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.