Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Trading Up 20.9%

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Indra Sistemas Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12.
About Indra Sistemas
Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.
Featured Articles
