IndiGG Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $60,898.73 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

