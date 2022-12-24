ICON Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. ICON has a market cap of $138.70 million and $2.35 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15237668 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,793,322.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

