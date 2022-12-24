IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

