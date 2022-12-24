Huobi Token Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.35 or 0.00031740 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $819.99 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

