Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises about 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $230.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

