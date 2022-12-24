Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Up 100%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) shares rose 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 84,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Hunter Technology Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$521,410.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.
About Hunter Technology
Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.