Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Up 100%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) shares rose 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 24,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 84,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$521,410.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

