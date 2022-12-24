Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

HST stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

