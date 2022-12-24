Horizen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.83 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $118.16 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.96 or 0.00053259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00232837 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,181,300 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

