Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) traded down 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.