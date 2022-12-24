Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.90. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

