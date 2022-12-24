Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Up 2.8%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.85 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.85). 57,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 424,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.50 ($2.78).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on BOWL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £402.02 million and a PE ratio of 979.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.01.
Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend
About Hollywood Bowl Group
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
