Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Up 2.8%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.85 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.85). 57,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 424,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.50 ($2.78).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BOWL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £402.02 million and a PE ratio of 979.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.01.

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

About Hollywood Bowl Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.