HI Tops One Day Volume of $646,778.22 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $53.80 million and approximately $646,778.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014172 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00041927 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020132 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227600 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02024572 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $629,345.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

