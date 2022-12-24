HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56.13 Million

HI (HI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $56.13 million and approximately $634,758.84 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227609 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02002077 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $656,928.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

