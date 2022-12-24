Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives $112.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.83.

Several research firms recently commented on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HXGBY opened at $10.42 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

