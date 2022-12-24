Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 1% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $146.39 million and $296,368.42 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00023778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00014642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041601 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00227777 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.9848662 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $279,257.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

