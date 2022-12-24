Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $3.99 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00023676 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $145.72 million and $287,129.58 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014181 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227551 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07918796 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $310,206.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

