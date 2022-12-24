Hedera Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $9.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021824 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000225 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,037,572,180 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,017,519,612.696896 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0435052 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $13,100,172.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

