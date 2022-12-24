Head to Head Survey: Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ryohin Keikaku and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryohin Keikaku N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores 1.94% 37.58% 3.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryohin Keikaku and Burlington Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryohin Keikaku 0 1 0 0 2.00 Burlington Stores 1 3 16 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Burlington Stores has a consensus price target of $213.89, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Burlington Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Ryohin Keikaku.

This table compares Ryohin Keikaku and Burlington Stores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryohin Keikaku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores $9.32 billion 1.41 $408.84 million $2.48 80.78

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Ryohin Keikaku.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats Ryohin Keikaku on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services. In addition, it operates MUJI to GO shops that offer travel, commuting, business, study, and play products; Found MUJI; MUJI com, which sells daily necessity products; Café&Meal MUJI; IDEE stores; campsites; and muji.com, an online store. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 456 MUJI stores, 31 Café&Meal MUJI, and 10 IDEE stores in Japan; and 546 MUJI stores and 25 Café&Meal MUJI internationally. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 837 stores under the Burlington Stores name, 2 stores under the Cohoes Fashions name, and 1 store under the MJM Designer Shoes name in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

