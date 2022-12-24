Head to Head Review: Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) vs. Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and Locafy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.17 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.37 Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blend Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blend Labs and Locafy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $3.68, suggesting a potential upside of 201.46%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Locafy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blend Labs beats Locafy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

