HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $237.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock opened at $240.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.58 and a 200-day moving average of $206.95. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

