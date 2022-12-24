Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Shares Up 0.5%

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.37 and last traded at C$9.37. 42,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 29,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.32.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.60.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile

Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

