Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Shares of Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares trading hands.
Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.
Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Company Profile
Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.