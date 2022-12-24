GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $373.83 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. GXChain has a total market cap of $373.83 million and approximately $882.42 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004781 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007565 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

