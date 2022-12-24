GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $375.72 million and $735.66 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004754 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007582 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

