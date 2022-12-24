GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

