GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

